Newt Gingrich confirms he won’t be in Donald Trump’s Cabinet

Mentioned as a possible pick to head the departments of State or Defense, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich won’t serve in the Trump administration, he confirmed to McClatchy on Thursday.
“I will not be in the Cabinet,” Gingrich said, adding that “I intend to be focused on strategic planning.”
Gingrich did not say whether the decision was his or whether his long ties to official Washington effectively disqualified him from joining President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.
Since leaving Congress in 1998, the Georgia Republican established a range of for-profit businesses that intersected with policy and politics in Washington. These included taking consulting fees from mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and speaking fees and support from the pharmaceutical industry.
Like Bill and Hillary Clinton, with whom he battled in the 1990s, Gingrich parlayed his political fortunes into a real fortune.
Gingrich entered Congress in 1979 as a small-town assistant professor at West Georgia College. During his 2012 run for the presidency, the 2010 tax returns he made public claimed business income of about $2.5 million. His total income that year was almost $3.2 million.
In a year where “drain the swamp” was a rallying cry, Gingrich’s business dealings would surely have made him a target for Democrats if he were nominated for a position requiring confirmation.
“He’s an opportunist. And we can see that through his entire political career … he echoes all sides of all major issues,” said Craig Holman, a veteran government affairs lobbyist for Public Citizen, a left-leaning watchdog for greater transparency in government. “He will fit in that swamp, whatever that swamp becomes.”
A historian with a doctoral degree from Tulane University, Gingrich continues to write books and said he will be working on expanding the GOP victories nationwide ahead of the coming 2018 mid-term elections.
Serving as a private citizen, Gingrich vowed to engage the executive and legislative branches and the Republican Party, “which is exactly what I did under the Bush administration.”
To me, that’s where my greatest value lies. Newt Gingrich, on why he will focus on cementing GOP gains nationwide.
As to the Trump Cabinet, Gingrich said it would not be stacked with academics and Harvard University professors that hold no real-world experience.
“Trump is going to break the mold,” said Gingrich, an early supporter of Trump who had reportedly been on the short list for potential running mates.
Gingrich quickly rose up the GOP ranks of power on the back of his filing an ethics complaint in 1988 against House Speaker Jim Wright. The Texas Democrat resigned a year later, the first such resignation by a speaker for scandal.
Wright did so before the committee could issue a finding on the ethics allegations, leaving Gingrich to, in 1997, become the first speaker to actually be reprimanded by the House of Representatives for ethics violations. A year later he, too, resigned.
The woman who led the Ethics Committee in 1997 during Gingrich’s reprimand, Connecticut Republican Rep. Nancy Johnson, said Thursday she is disappointed he won’t serve in a Trump administration. Johnson hoped he’d become secretary of health and human services, given his knowledge of healthcare issues.
“I think that’s Trump’s loss, but I think he (Gingrich) is very good at where he’s most effective,” said Johnson, referring to Gingrich’s help in framing GOP ideas for national and state-level elections.
