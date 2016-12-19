The importance of South Carolina's Electoral College and how it works

Donald Trump continued his assertion that the election is rigged during a rally in Maine on Saturday while President Obama countered at a campaign event in Ohio, mocking Trump for making excuses. Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon did their version of the second presidential debate on Saturday Night Live.
Credit: Alexa Ard / McClatchy
Vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Tim Kaine will debate Tuesday night, Oct. 4, 2016. Pence held a rally in York, Pa., Thursday, and the next day, we visited the city's New Eastern Market, a favorite shopping spot on Fridays, and asked people if they knew either candidate and whether they would watch the debate. Most were unfamiliar with either candidate, and many said they would not be watching.
Credit: Josh Loock/McClatchy
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton went to head-to-head in the first presidential debate at Hofstra University in New York on Monday. They discussed jobs, racial divisions and national security with many personal jabs thrown in between. The debate, moderated by NBC anchor Lester Holt, is the first in a series of three scheduled ahead of election day. Credit: Cristina Rayas / McClatchy
When Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump take the stage in New York, they may be the only ones fact checking each other. After an incident involving CNN’s Candy Crowley in the 2012 election, journalists who act as debate moderators may be much slower to correct the candidates in front of millions of Americans - but is that a good thing?
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump addressed terrorism on Monday as the investigations continue into the recent bombings in New York and New Jersey. A suspect has since been taken into custody, but each candidate holds a contrasting plan for how to make America safer.
Despite calls from Sen. Bernie Sanders for party unification, his supporters booed and chanted as speakers called for support of Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention. The four-day convention kicked off on Monday in Philadelphia.
CREDIT: Natalie Fertig - McClatchy
In an emotional speech on the opening night of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Michelle Obama focused on the important role the next president will have on America's children and how Hillary Clinton is the one for the job.
CREDIT: FedNet
Bernie Sanders fan and comedian Sarah Silverman called on DNC hecklers to unite together behind Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention. Sanders supporters disrupted day one of the DNC inside and outside of the Philadelphia arena.
Credit: FedNet
The opening night at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland focused on the theme 'Making America Safe Again.' Presumptive GOP candidate Donald Trump introduced his wife Melania as "the next First Lady."
Courtesy of FedNet