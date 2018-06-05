In a state that votes Republican, these SC counties hit the polls for Democrats

For a red state, South Carolina has a surprising number of blue counties.
About a third of Palmetto State counties tend to vote more on the Democratic side when it comes to major elections, according to a State analysis of South Carolina voting records.
By taking a look at voting tallies from contested U.S. Senate, U.S. House, presidential and gubernatorial races in South Carolina, The State calculated how, on average, which party each county tends to lean toward and by how much.
Zoom in to see the names of counties, and hover over them to see how they voted.
Allendale County is by far the bluest voting county, with an average of 74.3 percent of voters casting ballots for the Democratic candidate in each election, according an analysis of South Carolina Election Commission data from 2008 to 2016. During the 2016 presidential election, 76.1 percent of Allendale voters turned out for Hillary Clinton, while only 22 percent cast votes for the soon-to-be President Donald Trump.
Trump went on to win South Carolina.
During the 2012 presidential election, a whopping 79.2 percent of Allendale voters cast votes for President Barack Obama, a democrat, according to election commission data.
The highest percentage of votes cast for Republicans since 2008 was in a 2010 Senate Race, when Jim DeMint scored 27.9 percent of Allendale votes.
On the polar opposite end of the spectrum, Pickens County tends to count about 74.6 percent of their votes towards Republican candidates, according to The State's analysis. Trump easily clenched the county -- which hasn't cast more than a third of votes for a blue candidate since at least 2008 -- with nearly 74 percent of 2016 presidential election votes.
At times, more than 80 percent of votes from Pickens County went to a Republican candidate. In 2014, Republican Nikki Haley clenched 80.8 percent of votes in Pickens while only winning 55.9 percent of votes throughout the state.
While Democrats in Pickens County haven't broken 30 percent in a major election since at least 2008, in two 2008 races, about 27 percent of the vote went to blue candidates, according to the data.
Here are the five reddest voting counties:
- Pickens
- Oconee
- Lexington
- Anderson
- Spartanburg
Here are the five bluest voting counties:
- Allendale
- Lee
- Williamsburg
- Orangeburg
- Bamberg
