Pennsylvania GOP sees nothing nefarious in machine problems

Pennsylvania's GOP leader said he didn't see anything "nefarious" in scattered complaints about 'vote switching' on older machines across the state.
Several Pennsylvania counties reported a handful of complaints apiece that the wrong button had lit up on touchscreen machines. Officials said the votes were canceled and the voters moved to other booths while the errant machines were quickly recalibrated.
State elections officials said there were issues involving about 25 machines out of nearly 24,000 in use statewide. Most problems were quickly resolved, and a handful of machines were taken out of service, they said.
"I think it's nothing nefarious," said state GOP chairman Rob Gleason.
Heavy turnout was reported in the state Tuesday while voters expressed relief that Election Day had finally arrived after a long campaign season. No major problems were reported by early evening.
After months in the campaign spotlight, Pennsylvanians were helping decide the winner in the hard-fought presidential race and control of the U.S. Senate. They were also choosing a new attorney general, members of the U.S. House and the state Legislature, and deciding whether to raise the retirement age for judges.
In closely watched Philadelphia, graduate student Gabby Formica, a 24-year-old Democrat, said she was enthusiastically backing Hillary Clinton.
"Both candidates have flaws, as they always do. But the flaws that Hillary has, Trump shares. The flaws he has, she doesn't necessarily share," she said.
In Pittsburgh, another Democrat, 58-year-old Air Force veteran Bob Ruff, said he voted for Republican Donald Trump "just because of the way the country's going." He had voted for Barack Obama in 2008 but skipped the 2012 election.
Dan Kieta cast his ballot in Cleveland before flying into Philadelphia. The 43-year-old Republican and information technology professional didn't want to say who he was voting for but would say: "I'm glad it's over."
Pennsylvania Secretary of State Pedro Cortes estimated the turnout could top 80 percent.
Clinton had a built-in voter registration advantage over Trump in Pennsylvania, a state that has backed the Democrat nominee in six straight presidential elections.
Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes are a key building block in the path to winning the 270 necessary to win the Electoral College. No Democrat has gotten to the White House without winning Pennsylvania since Harry Truman in 1948. George H.W. Bush was the last Republican to win Pennsylvania, where Democrats hold a 4-to-3 registration advantage over Republicans.
Just below Clinton and Trump on the ballot was the hotly contested U.S. Senate race between Democratic challenger Katie McGinty and Republican incumbent Pat Toomey. Toomey was among the most vulnerable Senate Republicans as the GOP struggles to hang on to their 54-46 Senate majority.
The Senate campaign dominated TV screens, becoming the nation's most expensive race ever with spending on it passing $160 million.
Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams said no serious Election Day problems had emerged by midafternoon, and complaints about voter intimidation and fraud proved unfounded. Trump had suggested ahead of the election that Philadelphia was a city to watch for voter fraud.
Shari Brewer, director of the Butler County Board of Elections, said the voting machine misalignment can occur when the machines are transported, and compared it to a car hitting a pothole.
"Everyone has cast a vote the way they wanted to cast as far as we know," Brewer said.
Election watchdog groups were also reporting some complaints by voters about having to show identification. In Pennsylvania, a first-time voter in an election district must show some form of ID.
Voters were also deciding whether to change the Pennsylvania Constitution to allow more than 1,000 appellate, county and district judges to remain in their jobs until the age of 75. The current mandatory retirement age is 70.
Also on the ballot were three statewide races for attorney general, treasurer and auditor general.
Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican John Rafferty competed for the right to succeed Kathleen Kane as the state's top law enforcement officer. Kane resigned in August after being convicted of abusing the office's powers by leaking secret investigative information and lying about in a scheme to smear a rival prosecutor.
For treasurer, Democrat Joe Torsella and Republican Otto Voit were seeking to fill an office that's also been marred by corruption, since Democrat Rob McCord resigned last year and pleaded guilty to federal extortion charges related to his unsuccessful 2014 gubernatorial campaign.
In the race for auditor general, Democrat Eugene DePasquale sought a second term against Republican John Brown.
Two races for seats in the U.S. House were notable.
Democrat Dwight Evans was seeking to become the new member of Congress from the heavily Democratic 2nd District, replacing the resigned and convicted Chaka Fattah. Evans was also seeking a two-year term in the office starting in January. His Republican opponent is James Jones.
The 8th District race was a tossup, between Democrat Steve Santarsiero and Republican Brian Fitzpatrick, who was running to replace his retiring brother, Mike Fitzpatrick, in the seat.
Voters were also deciding 228 seats in the Pennsylvania Legislature, although Republicans were expected to maintain their large majorities in both chambers.
