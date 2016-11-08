The Latest: Trump wins Kentucky

The Latest on the Senate race and Election Day in Kentucky (all times local):
7 p.m.
Republican Donald Trump has won Kentucky and its eight electoral votes, preserving the state's streak of voting for the GOP nominee.
Trump easily defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in a state that has voted for the Republican nominee every year since 2000. While Bill Clinton won Kentucky twice in the 1990s, Hillary Clinton was hurt by her comments earlier this year that she was going to "put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business." Kentucky is the nation's third largest coal producer.
Trump won despite tepid support from U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, a former presidential candidate who repeatedly clashed with Trump during the primary debates. Paul later endorsed Trump but often did not discuss him while campaigning for re-election to the Senate.
7 p.m.
Polling locations in Kentucky have closed as of 6 p.m. local time. Voters still in line before the polls closed will be allowed to cast their ballots.
5:45 p.m.
The Kentucky attorney general's office says its election fraud hotline has received 155 calls from 46 counties at last count.
The total was as of 3:30 p.m. EST Tuesday, some 3 ½ hours before polls were to close in the western half of the state. Voters are choosing a U.S. senator, congressmen, president and state legislative races.
The attorney general's office said issues reported to the hotline include poll disruption, general election fraud, electioneering, residency, procedural and legal questions, voter assistance, voting machine, voter identification and election officials.
---
12:15 p.m.
No major problems are being reported at polling places in Kentucky.
The Kentucky attorney general's office says its election fraud hotline has gotten 64 calls from 26 counties. A statement from the agency says calls varied from procedural questions to complaints of electioneering within 100 feet of the polls. The number of calls is comparable to those in 2012, when 60 calls had been received in the same amount of time.
Kentucky voters will decide on a number of federal offices when they cast their ballots Tuesday including president, U.S. senator, and U.S. representative. They will also decide several legislative races at the state level.
---
10:30 a.m.
Kentucky election officials say voter turnout has been steady since polls opened as people cast ballots for a host of federal and state offices.
Secretary of state spokesman Bradford Queen says there have been reports Tuesday morning of lines at some polling places.
Along with choosing a new president, voters are also choosing between Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and Democrat Jim Gray, who assailed the political establishment Monday during the final day of campaigning. Other races on the ballot include U.S. House and state legislative seats.
Kentucky's top election official has estimated that 60 percent of the state's registered voters will cast ballots. A record 3.3 million people are registered to vote.
---
4:45 a.m.
Kentucky's U.S. Senate candidates were both bad-mouthing Washington as they toured the state's largest media markets on the eve of the general election.
In Lexington, Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul predicted "a big, big year for conservatives" Monday because he said Kentuckians are "sick and tired of big government."
In Louisville, Democrat challenger Jim Gray said people are "exhausted with the gridlock and dysfunction," and said the only way to change Washington is to "change the people we send up there."
Paul is seeking a second term in the U.S. Senate following his failed presidential campaign last year. Gray, the mayor of Lexington, is hoping to become the state's first openly gay U.S. senator.
Paul appeared with U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, while Gray campaigned with former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear.
