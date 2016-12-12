National Politics

December 12, 2016 10:42 PM

Trump to tap Exxon CEO to lead State Dept.

Associated Press

WASHINGTON

President-elect Donald Trump has selected Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson to lead the State Department.

That’s according to two people close to Trump’s transition team.

The decision caps a lengthy process that often played out In public and exposed rifts within Trump’s transition team. But Tillerson’s close ties to Russia could still complicate his Senate confirmation hearings.

Trump was set to formally announce Tillerson’s nomination Tuesday morning. The people close to Trump’s transition insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose the pick ahead of that announcement.

