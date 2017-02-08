Sheriff's deputy injured in crash south of Tacoma identified

Authorities have identified a Pierce County deputy who was injured in a head-on collision south of Tacoma as 34-year-old David Rose.
The News Tribune reports (https://goo.gl/pr633c) Rose remained hospitalized Wednesday after the Tuesday crash in his vehicle was hit by a pickup truck in Parkland. Central Pierce Fire & Rescue firefighters extricated him from the car after cutting off its roof.
Pierce County Sheriff's Office spokesman Ed Troyer said Wednesday that Rose is recovering from multiple broken bones and a concussion.
Rose has been a patrol deputy since August and is a school resource officer with the Bethel School District. He began working for the Sheriff's Department in 2008 as a corrections deputy.
Troyer says the driver of the truck was cited in the incident.
Comments