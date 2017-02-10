The Latest: California gov asks president for storm help

Water trickles down as workers inspect part of the Lake Oroville spillway failure on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 in Oroville, Calif. The Department of Water Resources said the erosion at Lake Oroville does not pose a threat to the earthen dam or public safety, and the reservoir has plenty of capacity to handle the continuing rain.
The Sacramento Bee via AP
Randy Pench
Water flows through break in the wall of the Oroville Dam spillway, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The torrent chewed up trees and soil alongside the concrete spillway before rejoining the main channel below. Engineers don't know what caused what state Department of Water Resources spokesman Eric See called a "massive" cave-in that is expected to keep growing until it reaches bedrock.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Water flows through break in the wall of the Oroville Dam spillway, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Engineers don't know what caused what state Department of Water Resources spokesman Eric See called a "massive" cave-in that is expected to keep growing until it reaches bedrock.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
The Pee Wee Golf course is inundated by floodwaters Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. The Russian River rose above its flood stage again on Friday due to excessive rain in the area causing minor flooding.
Ben Margot
AP Photo
Part of the River Bend recreation area are submerged under floodwater Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, near Guerneville, Calif. The Russian River rose above its flood stage again on Friday due to excessive rain in the area causing minor flooding.
Ben Margot
AP Photo
The Pee Wee Golf course is seen under floodwaters Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. The Russian River rose above its flood stage again on Friday due to excessive rain in the area causing minor flooding.
Ben Margot
AP Photo
A man operates a motor boat in a flooded area Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. The Russian River rose above its flood stage again on Friday due to excessive rain in the area causing minor flooding.
Ben Margot
AP Photo
Grape vines at Korbel vineyards are submerged under floodwater Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, near Guerneville, Calif. The Russian River rose above its flood stage again on Friday due to excessive rain in the area causing minor flooding.
Ben Margot
AP Photo
A man takes a photo of a flooded street on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. The Russian River rose above its flood stage again on Friday due to excessive rain in the area causing minor flooding.
Ben Margot
AP Photo
Residents traverse a flooded street by rowboat, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. The Russian River rose above its flood stage again on Friday due to excessive rain in the area causing minor flooding.
Ben Margot
AP Photo
Grape vines at Korbel vineyards are flooded Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, near Guerneville, Calif. The Russian River rose above its flood stage again on Friday due to excessive rain in the area causing minor flooding.
Ben Margot
AP Photo
A contractor flies a drone over a property damaged by a mudslide after series of storms Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Orinda, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
A mudslide covers a hillside after series of storms Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Orinda, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
A mudslide damages as home after series of storms Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Orinda, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
A mudslide covers a hillside after a series of storms Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Orinda, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
A mudslide reaches a home after a series of storms Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in Orinda, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
