Some say police deadly force bill not out of sight yet

A bill that would have lowered the bar for prosecuting police who use deadly force didn't make it out of a key committee Friday, but a proponent in the House says the issue is still alive this legislative session.
Senate Bill 5073, sponsored by Democratic Sen. David Frockt of Seattle, would have changed the existing statute that makes it almost impossible for prosecutors to criminally charge law-enforcement officers who wrongfully use deadly force.
While it passed out of a policy committee last week, it did not come up for a required vote before a fiscal committee chaired by Republican Sen. John Braun, who was not immediately available for comment.
Frockt wrote in a statement issued Friday afternoon. "I am disappointed that the bill did not advance, and I know that there are people across this state who are even more disappointed but also equally committed to continuing to work on addressing this issue. This is far too important to walk away from."
House Democratic Rep. Roger Goodman's bill implements recommendations from a joint task force he co-chaired last year on the use of deadly force in community policing. "This issue is very much alive and I believe we are going to find a consensus this session," Goodman said.
Current law states that an officer can't be charged if he or she acted in good faith and without malice, or "evil intent," when using deadly force. Under the measure, the word "malice" would have been removed and a clearer definition of what "good faith" means would have been added. The bill also would have included a dedicated state account to fund officer training, community outreach and a system to collect data on deadly use-of-force incidents.
"We are getting closer, it doesn't seem like it, but we had a summer's worth of task force meetings and a lot of mutual understand was built during those meetings," Goodman said.
He said although there is a difference of opinion on changing the language in the existing law and the funding levels for the recommendations, he said he believes some sort of legislation related to this issue will pass this session.
