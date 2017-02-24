Leaders drop plans for 2 Salt Lake City homeless shelters

Legislative leaders and the mayors of Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County announced Friday they're abandoning two of four planned homeless resource centers for the city.
Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski said at a press conference Friday that the city will not build a shelter at a controversial site in the Sugar House neighborhood where a daycare currently sits. Plans for a new center near the current overflowing downtown homeless shelter were also scrapped.
Officials said they'll still build two other 200-bed shelters and will select a site for a third shelter in Salt Lake County by March 30.
House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, says officials have also decided they'll close the 1,000-plus bed downtown homeless shelter by June 30, 2019.
Comments