California Senate's removal of lawmaker to be investigated

California's Senate leader says the decision to remove a senator from the floor last week was not one of the Senate's finest moments and will be investigated.
Democratic Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon said Monday that every senator has a right to have his or her voice heard.
Sen. Janet Nguyen was escorted off the floor on Thursday when she refused to stop delivering a speech critical of former Sen. Tom Hayden's activism opposing the Vietnam War.
Nguyen, a Republican from Orange County, fled Vietnam following the war and came to the United States as a refugee.
She said Friday that the incident was "shocking and depressing." But she says the response in the Senate this week reaffirmed her faith in the American commitment to freedom of speech.
