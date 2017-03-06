Numerous fires burn in Oklahoma, some evacuations ordered

Numerous wildfires are burning in Oklahoma and evacuations have been ordered in northwest parts of the state.
Woodward County Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer (LEE'-en-bower) says up to 200 people had to leave their homes late Monday afternoon and Beaver County officials have told residents of Gate, a town of about 90 people, to leave their homes.
Lehenbauer said several fires are burning and it isn't clear how large an area is affected.
The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management says another fire has burned more than 15½ square miles in Beaver County and 62½ square miles in neighboring Kansas.
Department spokeswoman Keli Cain said fires are also reported in Payne, Logan, Mayes, Beckham, Okmulgee, Osage, Stephens, Texas and Woods counties, but no injuries are reported from any fires.
Comments