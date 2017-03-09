National Politics

March 9, 2017 10:48 PM

State Police: Keene police chief found dead at his home

The Associated Press
KEENE, N.H.

State police say Keene Police Chief Brian Costa has been found dead at his home and that his "untimely death" is being investigated.

Costa was found on Thursday. State police say an autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning. No further details have been released.

Costa was involved with the Police Assisted Addiction Recovery Initiative, a network of over 140 police departments and 300 treatment centers with a mission to promote treatment rather than to simply arrest and jail people.

U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster says Costa was "an incredible public servant" and "a committed leader in addressing the opioid crisis" in New Hampshire.

