Alabama Senate passes driver's license office bill

The Alabama Senate has passed a bill requiring driver's license offices in the state to open at least one day a week.
The measure passed 21-3 Tuesday.
Sen. Hank Sanders of Selma sponsored the legislation. He says it will help people who live in rural counties.
The offices would have to open during regular business hours.
Sanders says a similar bill passed both the Senate and the House last year but was not signed by Gov. Robert Bentley.
The move comes months after a U.S. Department of Transportation agreement with the state to expand hours in the licensing offices. A 2015 federal investigation found that the closure of 31 part-time offices disproportionately hurt black Alabamans.
The bill will now move to the House.
