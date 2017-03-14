National Politics

March 14, 2017 9:00 PM

Alabama Senate passes driver's license office bill

The Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala.

The Alabama Senate has passed a bill requiring driver's license offices in the state to open at least one day a week.

The measure passed 21-3 Tuesday.

Sen. Hank Sanders of Selma sponsored the legislation. He says it will help people who live in rural counties.

The offices would have to open during regular business hours.

Sanders says a similar bill passed both the Senate and the House last year but was not signed by Gov. Robert Bentley.

The move comes months after a U.S. Department of Transportation agreement with the state to expand hours in the licensing offices. A 2015 federal investigation found that the closure of 31 part-time offices disproportionately hurt black Alabamans.

The bill will now move to the House.

