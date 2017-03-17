National Politics

March 17, 2017 3:03 AM

New chief judge of DC's highest court to be sworn in

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The new chief judge of the District of Columbia's highest court is set to be sworn in.

Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby will take over as chief judge of the D.C. Court of Appeals at a ceremony on Friday. The man she is replacing, Chief Judge Eric Washington, will preside over the ceremony. Washington is stepping down.

Blackburne-Rigsby has been a judge on the appeals court since 2006, when she was appointed by then-president George W. Bush. She previously served as a D.C. Superior Court judge for six years and a magistrate judge for five years. She is a graduate of Duke University and earned her law degree from Howard University.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos