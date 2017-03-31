The Latest: Police say armed man shot twice by Vegas officer

The Latest on a police shooting of a man who an official says refused to put down a handgun outside a business in Las Vegas (all times local):
5:20 p.m.
Police in Las Vegas say a man who was shot at least twice by an officer responding to a call about an armed man at a business is in surgery at a hospital.
Capt. Kelly McMahill says an officer found the man on the ground behind the business a little after 12:30 p.m. Friday, and shot him when he sat up with the gun and wouldn't put it down.
Neither the injured man nor the officer was immediately identified.
The shooting happened behind a strip mall a few miles west of downtown.
It was the fourth police shooting in 2017, and the second this week.
Police say an officer fired once but missed an armed burglary suspect in a residential backyard little before 1 a.m. Thursday. That man was subdued by a neighbor wielding a baseball bat.
4:15 p.m.
Police in Las Vegas say an officer responding to a report of a disturbance in a business shot and wounded a man who refused to put down a handgun when police found him outside.
Officer Larry Hadfield said the wounded man was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with unspecified injuries after the shooting a little after 12:30 p.m. Friday at a commercial building a few miles west of downtown.
Hadfield says no officers were reported to have been injured.
The nature of the disturbance wasn't immediately made public. The scene is near a commercial building with several storefronts on Decatur Boulevard near Vegas Drive.
Comments