The Latest: Boos, protest signs at Stewart town hall

The Latest on a town hall meeting by Utah Rep. Chris Stewart (all times local):
7:45 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart of Utah says he knows that many of those attending his town hall in heavily Democratic Salt Lake City probably didn't vote for him, but the Republican congressman says he feels it's important to appear before his constituents.
More than 1,000 people attending the Friday night event inside West High School applauded at those comments, but they soon after broke into boos when Stewart spoke about a Republican health care plan and President Donald Trump's proposed border wall with Mexico.
Stewart said "of course" he supports the border wall and said most Americans do too.
Many in the crowd then booed, with some standing up, shouting and holding signs that read "disagree."
7:10 p.m.
More than 1,000 people are attending a town hall for Utah Republican Rep. Chris Stewart at a Salt Lake City high school.
About 1,000 people seated inside the auditorium at West High School held signs that said "agree" and "disagree," which they planned to hold up during the event.
The crowd stayed relatively calm before the event started, breaking into some rhythmic clapping and chants in support of Utah's public lands.
Several hundred people waited in a line outside the school, hoping to get in to the packed event. Police let people enter in groups as the fire marshal allowed.
1:10 a.m.
Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart is holding a town hall in the heart of Utah's Democratic stronghold Friday, the first of the state's congressional delegation since Rep. Jason Chaffetz was shouted down by boos.
Progressive activists who say they're worried about President Donald Trump's policies plan to have several hundred people in attendance, but it's unclear if the Stewart event will reach the same level of discord that Chaffetz faced.
Stewart's office says the Friday night event at a Salt Lake City high school will be his 51st town hall.
His town hall was originally scheduled for last week but it was postponed after Stewart stayed in Washington for a planned vote in Congress to replace President Barack Obama's health care law. The bill was pulled before the vote.
