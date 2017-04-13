Lawyer: Dated claims halted prior suit against Seattle mayor

A lawyer for a Portland, Oregon man says efforts to sue Seattle Mayor Ed Murray ten years ago over alleged sexual abuse foundered because of statute of limitations issues, not credibility concerns.
The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/RQnaJ8 ) Brian Williams, the former attorney for Jeff Simpson, said he found Simpson's story believable.
Williams says he also found a second man, Lloyd Anderson, who alleged he had been paid by Murray for sex.
After a legal analysis, however, Williams said he concluded Oregon law prohibited a lawsuit so many years after the abuse allegedly happened in the 80s.
A Seattle area man sued Murray last week, claiming Murray raped and molested him when he was a teen.
Murray has strongly denied the allegations and said he intends to continue to serve as mayor and seek re-election this year.
