Providence City Council to vote on smoking ban ordinance

City officials will vote on a proposed smoking ban for part of downtown Providence.
WPRI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2oj1ExM) that Providence City Council committee members voted to move the smoking ordinance to the full council for consideration Monday. The ban, which is supported by a group of downtown businesses, prohibits smoking in a boundary that includes Kennedy Plaza and Burnside Park.
The proposed ordinance includes a $50 fine for each offense after an initial warning.
A previous draft of the ban prohibited smoking on most sidewalks throughout the entire downtown area. Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan says changes to the proposal are a good compromise.
