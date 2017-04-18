National Politics

April 18, 2017 3:28 AM

Grocer pleads guilty to food stamp fraud in Connecticut

The Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

An employee of a Connecticut grocery has pleaded guilty to unlawful use of food stamps.

Tahir Shahzad, from New York, pleaded guilty in Hartford's federal court on Monday, the U.S. Attorney's office told the Hartford Courant (http://cour.at/2oQMeUx ). He has been convicted alongside two other employees charged with the same crimes. Raul Carlos Monarca-Gonzalez, one of the three, has been sentenced to more than two years in prison. Shahzad and Tallat Mahmood are both currently awaiting sentencing.

Prosecutors said the grocery employees illegally allowed customers to redeem food stamps for cash and other ineligible items like cigarettes and hookahs for a period of two years. Shahzad charged the food stamp cards double the cost of the ineligible items, making a fraudulent profit.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides 2:28

VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides
Gamecock athletes dressed to impress for annual gala 2:12

Gamecock athletes dressed to impress for annual gala

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos