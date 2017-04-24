Senate completes its part in overriding elections board veto

North Carolina Senate Republicans have quickly completed their part in overriding Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a measure trying a second time to combine the state elections board and ethics commission.
The Senate voted Monday night with no debate by a margin exceeding the three-fifths majority necessary to cancel a veto. The measure now goes to the House. The bill would become law with a similar House vote.
Cooper successfully sued to strike down a law approved before he took office combining the two panels. So, Republicans tried again with a retooled measure.
Cooper says the new bill remains unconstitutional and the combined board would make it harder to protect voting rights. Republicans praise the measure as encouraging bipartisan cooperation because it would be split between Democrats and Republicans.
