National Politics

April 26, 2017 8:23 AM

Man in domestic violence fight fatally shot by police

The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

A man has died after being shot by police who were investigating him for allegedly violating a domestic violence injunction.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Director Ron Lendvay said a man and woman had a violent fight Tuesday night and the woman was dragged by her hair. The unidentified man left the scene when officers arrived but returned a few hours later.

Officers returned after midnight and found the man sitting in a car in a driveway. When they tried to arrest him, he allegedly refused to get out and a struggle ensued. Authorities said he was combative. Both officers used their Tasers. They say the man grabbed one of their stun guns and they shot him.

The Florida Times-Union (https://tinyurl.com/jw7atr3) reports the officers' names were not released but the sheriff's office was planning a press conference later Wednesday.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17

I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17 7:13

I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17
Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse 1:32

Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass 0:15

Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos