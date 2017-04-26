Man in domestic violence fight fatally shot by police

A man has died after being shot by police who were investigating him for allegedly violating a domestic violence injunction.
Jacksonville Sheriff's Director Ron Lendvay said a man and woman had a violent fight Tuesday night and the woman was dragged by her hair. The unidentified man left the scene when officers arrived but returned a few hours later.
Officers returned after midnight and found the man sitting in a car in a driveway. When they tried to arrest him, he allegedly refused to get out and a struggle ensued. Authorities said he was combative. Both officers used their Tasers. They say the man grabbed one of their stun guns and they shot him.
The Florida Times-Union (https://tinyurl.com/jw7atr3) reports the officers' names were not released but the sheriff's office was planning a press conference later Wednesday.
Comments