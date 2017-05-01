National Politics

May 01, 2017 4:09 AM

Unions, immigrant groups to march in California cities

By AMY TAXIN Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Immigrant rights groups and unions will hold rallies in at least a dozen California cities in opposition to President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration.

Marches are planned Monday in cities spanning from Santa Rosa to San Diego. Tens of thousands are expected to rally in downtown Los Angeles after groups that in years past held separate May Day events joined together to oppose Trump.

Immigrant advocates say they hope large crowds will get Trump and congressional lawmakers to rethink efforts to expand deportations and pressure local governments to assist federal deportation agents.

Around the world, union members traditionally march on May 1 for workers' rights. In the U.S., the event became a rallying point for immigrants in 2006 when massive demonstrations were held against an immigration enforcement bill.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides 2:28

VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides
Parents welcome scale-tipping newborn 1:01

Parents welcome scale-tipping newborn

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos