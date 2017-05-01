National Politics

May 01, 2017 10:18 PM

Ducey OKs ban on background checks for private gun sales

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation that block state and local governments from requiring background checks on private gun sales.

Ducey signed the measure barring municipalities from closing the so-called "gun show loophole" Monday.

Senate Bill 1122 prevents governments from requiring a third party or the use of background checks in the "private sale, gift, donation or other transfer of personal property."

Supporters of Republican Sen. Gail Griffin's proposal say it protects Arizonans' sale or gifting of personal property regardless of the item.

Opponents think the legislation's lack of requirement to check federal or state databases could allow criminals or abusers to obtain guns. They also criticize the measure for being vague and unclear.

