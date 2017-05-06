About 150 North Dakota National Guard members sent overseas

About 150 members of a North Dakota Air National Guard unit are being sent to southeast Asia.
Senior Master Sgt. David Lipp tells KFGO radio (http://bit.ly/2pimLRm) that the first wave of deployments for the Fargo-based 119th Wing began about two weeks ago and will continue into mid-summer.
Lipp says the deployment includes civil engineers, finance specialists and communications specialists. He says they'll be providing relief for Air Force personnel who are already on duty in the area.
Lipp says the National Guard is not disclosing the deployment dates, the length of the mission or the location of where the personnel are being sent due to security reasons.
Comments