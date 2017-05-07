National Politics

Pentagon: IS in Afghanistan leader killed in April raid

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Pentagon says a military raid last month killed the head of the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan.

In a statement Sunday night, the Pentagon confirmed the death of Abdul Haseeb Logari. At the time of the raid officials said they thought Logari had been killed, but were not certain.

U.S. officials said Logari was among several high-ranking Islamic State in Afghanistan leaders who died in the April 27 raid. It was carried out by Afghan Special Security Forces in partnership with U.S. forces.

The Pentagon says Logari directed the March 8 attack against Kabul National Military Hospital, which killed or wounded more than 100 people.

The raid targeted a compound in eastern Afghanistan. Two U.S. Army Rangers were killed by what officials believe was friendly fire.

