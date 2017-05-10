National Politics

GOP senators oppose nominee for Trade Representative

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Two Republican senators say they will oppose President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as U.S. Trade Representative.

Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Ben Sasse of Nebraska wrote in a letter Wednesday to Robert Lighthizer that he had failed to reassure them that he understands the positive economic benefits of the North American Free Trade Agreement. They say they fear he won't negotiate trade deals to benefit American consumers and help the economy grow.

The two senators are also railing against the Trump administration's "ongoing, incoherent and inconsistent trade messages."

Trump was close to withdrawing from NAFTA. He had said repeatedly during the campaign that it was the worst trade deal ever, but many congressional Republicans support the pact with Canada and Mexico.

The Senate is currently considering Lighthizer's nomination.

