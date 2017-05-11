National Politics

May 11, 2017 3:30 AM

Baltimore students to perform play about homelessness

The Associated Press
BALTIMORE

The students of the Baltimore Police Department's Bridge Program will present the play "Voices of the Homeless."

The play will be performed by the students of the Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School. The students also wrote the play.

The event will be produced by Theatre Saves Lives and the staff of the Bridge Program. It will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at 1400 W. Lexington Street.

The Bridge Program is an after-school program in West Baltimore in which police officers help middle school students with homework, and teach them leadership skills.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides 2:28

VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides
What is a century plant and how did it get name 1:02

What is a century plant and how did it get name

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos