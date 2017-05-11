National Politics

May 11, 2017 3:32 AM

Federal court hearing set in Waynesboro DuPont settlement

The Associated Press
HARRISONBURG, Va.

Residents will soon get their chance to weigh in on a proposed $50 million environmental settlement that aims to make up for the toxic mercury DuPont released for decades into the South River.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Wednesday that a public hearing on the settlement will be held June 2 at the federal courthouse in Harrisonburg. Members of the public can comment before the judge, who will decide whether to approve the settlement, which was announced in December.

The settlement money would pay for projects including wildlife habitat restoration, water quality enhancement and improvements to recreational areas. No funds were specifically designated for projects in Waynesboro, where the polluting DuPont plant was located. The News Leader reports (http://bit.ly/2qUsjW3) that has annoyed some city residents.

