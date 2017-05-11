Longtime Virginia lawmaker to join lobbying firm

A retiring longtime Virginia lawmaker plans to join a top legal and lobbying firm.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2q41I8m ) Del. Dave Albo is joining Williams Mullen's law and lobbying practice.
He will be barred from lobbying the General Assembly for a year after he leaves the legislature, which he plans to do in November.
Albo announced in April he was retiring after more than two decades in office because of personal financial pressures. He said he reached out to firm on March about a possible position at the firm, after the General Assembly's legislative session had ended.
Albo, a moderate Republican, represents a competitive district in Northern Virginia and leads the influential courts committee.
