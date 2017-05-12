House approves redistricting bill after 2 days delay

The Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday approved new legislative districts, but only after Democrats were able to delay a vote by having the bill read aloud for 16 hours.
Representatives in the GOP-controlled House approved the districts in a 70-30 vote that fell along party lines. Republicans argued the bill fairly corrects problems identified by a federal court with current boundaries. Democrats argued Republicans rammed through the plan aimed at entrenching GOP dominance in the state.
Before the vote, Democrats requested for the 539-page bill to be read aloud. The process took 16 hours as the sound of the computerized bill reader filled the chamber for two days.
Democrats said they requested the reading after Republicans tried to limit floor debate and criticisms of the plan that is headed back for court review
"This Republican backroom map is fundamentally flawed and promises more litigation. We stood up and called for a reading of this unsavory backroom redistricting bill to assure some transparency exists in this process and to send a message to Republicans that all Alabamians expect and deserve an opportunity to determine who represents them in the legislature, not the other way around," Rep. Thomas Jackson, D-Thomasville, said.
Federal judges in January ordered the GOP-controlled Legislature to redraw lines before the 2018 elections after ruling that GOP lawmakers made race a predominant factor when drawing 12 districts. The ruling came after the Legislative Black Caucus and the Alabama Democratic Conference challenged the districts, arguing African-American voters were "stacked and packed" into designated minority districts to make neighboring districts whiter and more Republican.
Republican House Speaker Mac McCutcheon has said the map is designed to comply with the court's ruling and some "ripple effect" but not make unneeded changes.
Major points of contention included the allowed difference in population size between districts and that some districts stretched across county lines.
The GOP-drawn map allows a two percent difference in district population size, a much lower variance than allowed in other states, Democrats argued.
Republicans said the closer district size is fairer to lawmakers and voters.
Another disagreement was the splitting of counties. Democrats argued the districts of GOP lawmakers were stretched into urban counties to maintain GOP dominance. Republicans argued the plans keep communities of interest together.
The bill now moves to the Alabama Senate.
The January ruling striking down the districts came after the U.S. Supreme Court ordered a review of the plan for racial gerrymandering.
