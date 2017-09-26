National Politics

2 more plead guilty in state health benefits scam

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 8:49 AM

CAMDEN, N.J.

Two pharmaceutical sales representatives in New Jersey have pleaded guilty for their involvement in a $50 million state health benefit program scheme.

Prosecutors say Judd Holt, of Evesham, and George Gavras, of Moorestown, pleaded guilty on Monday of heath care fraud in federal court in Camden.

They face up to 10 years in prison and must pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Prosecutors say the men recruited public employees to obtain compounded medication that they didn't need. A pharmacy then paid conspirators kickbacks.

Eight people have now plead guilty in the scheme.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides 2:28

VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides
What Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente said about Clemson 9:43

What Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente said about Clemson

View More Video