Democrat Annette Taddeo wins Miami-area state Senate seat

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017

MIAMI

A Democratic candidate on the losing end of three previous elections is the winner over a Republican who once appeared on "The Apprentice" in a special election to fill a Florida state Senate seat.

Unofficial results show Annette Taddeo beat state Rep. Jose Felix "Pepi" Diaz in an election to fill the Miami-area seat that was left vacant when Republican Frank Artiles resigned after using the N-word in front of two black colleagues.

The 50-year-old businesswoman has run for Congress twice and was Democrat Charlie Crist's running mate in the 2014 governor's race won by Republican incumbent Rick Scott.

In 2006, Diaz appeared on President Donald Trump's reality show and was one of the first contestants to be "fired" by the billionaire. Democrats used the 37-year-old lawyer's ties to the president to stir up support for Taddeo.

