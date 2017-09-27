Fire erupts at Ecuadorean Embassy in District of Columbia

A fire broke out early Wednesday at the Ecuadorean Embassy in the nation's capital.
District of Columbia fire and EMS described it in a Twitter post as a two-alarm fire and reported the blaze had been brought under control. Flames could be seen rising from the roof of the structure, just after midnight Wednesday, in a neighborhood that is home to some embassies.
Emergency equipment was remaining on the scene as daybreak approached, and traffic congestion was likely in the area at the start of the morning rush hour.
WRC-TV reported that more than 100 firefighters fought the blaze for about 2 hours and that one firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment.
There was no immediate indication of the cause of the fire.
