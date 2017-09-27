FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2016 file photo, Ahmad Khan Rahimi, the man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York's Chelsea neighborhood in September, sits in court in Elizabeth, N.J. Federal Judge Richard Berman told prospective jurors in New York City on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, that the trial of Rahimi would last about two weeks. Opening statements are likely Monday.
FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2016 file photo, Ahmad Khan Rahimi, the man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York's Chelsea neighborhood in September, sits in court in Elizabeth, N.J. Federal Judge Richard Berman told prospective jurors in New York City on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, that the trial of Rahimi would last about two weeks. Opening statements are likely Monday. Mel Evans, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2016 file photo, Ahmad Khan Rahimi, the man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York's Chelsea neighborhood in September, sits in court in Elizabeth, N.J. Federal Judge Richard Berman told prospective jurors in New York City on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, that the trial of Rahimi would last about two weeks. Opening statements are likely Monday. Mel Evans, File AP Photo

National Politics

Jury selection begins for New York bombing suspect

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 9:14 PM

NEW YORK

Jury selection is underway in the trial of a New Jersey man charged with setting off a bomb in Manhattan that injured 30 people.

Federal Judge Richard Berman told prospective jurors in New York City Wednesday that the trial of Ahmad Khan Rahimi would last about two weeks. Opening statements are likely Monday.

Rahimi was arrested after a shootout with police two days after the Sept. 17, 2016, bomb went off in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood. Berman already has ruled that he will let jurors learn that a pipe bomb detonated near a charity run in Seaside Park, New Jersey, and a bomb was left in an Elizabeth, New Jersey, trash can the same day.

A second Manhattan bomb did not explode. Berman reminded prospective jurors that Rahimi has pleaded not guilty.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides 2:28

VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides
Bottoms Up: Tallulah 2:20

Bottoms Up: Tallulah

View More Video