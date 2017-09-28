Water, canned goods sought at Statehouse to help Puerto Rico

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says residents wanting to help Puerto Rico recover from recent hurricanes can donate bottled water, canned goods and other non-perishable items at the Statehouse next week.
Sununu, a Republican, said people have called and emailed his office asking how they can help.
He said people can drop off their items next Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Statehouse.
Only dated and non-expired bottled water and non-perishable food items can be accepted.
More than a week after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, most of the U.S. territory is still without power with little access to fuel and other supplies.
