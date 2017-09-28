National Politics

Water, canned goods sought at Statehouse to help Puerto Rico

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 7:19 AM

CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says residents wanting to help Puerto Rico recover from recent hurricanes can donate bottled water, canned goods and other non-perishable items at the Statehouse next week.

Sununu, a Republican, said people have called and emailed his office asking how they can help.

He said people can drop off their items next Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Statehouse.

Only dated and non-expired bottled water and non-perishable food items can be accepted.

More than a week after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, most of the U.S. territory is still without power with little access to fuel and other supplies.

