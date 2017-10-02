Trial to open for suspected mastermind of Benghazi attacks

FILE - This June 28, 2014, file courtroom sketch, United States Magistrate, Judge John Facciola, swearing in the defendant, Libyan militant Ahmed Abu Khattala, wearing a headphone, as his attorney Michelle Peterson watches during a hearing at the federal U.S. District Court in Washington. The trial of Khattala, the Libyan militant accused of being the mastermind of the 2012 Benghazi attacks is scheduled to begin on Oct. 2, 2017. Dana Verkouteren via AP, File)