National Politics

NY state begins centralized arraignments program in counties

The Associated Press

October 03, 2017 12:09 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

State officials say off-hours court arraignments in criminal cases will begin this month in centralized locations for four upstate New York counties.

The New York state Unified Court System announced Monday that judges in local criminal courts in Broome, Oneida, Onondaga and Washington counties will be assigned to a single, central court site on a rotation.

Judges selected for each county will conduct arraignments resulting from off-hours arrests for their entire county.

The pilot program is a result of new legislation aimed at ensuring the availability of legal counsel for poor defendants and reducing the burden on local courts.

The centralized arraignment parts, known as CAPs, will operate during designated evening and weekend hours starting this week in the Binghamton area and expanding to three other counties later this month.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides 2:28

VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides
Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas 2:10

Footage from the scene of shooting in Las Vegas

View More Video