Civil suit settled against officer who shot mentally ill man

The family of a mentally ill man who was shot by a police officer in Virginia has settled a wrongful-death lawsuit.
The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that the settlement is for $90,000. The family originally sought $2.5 million.
Norfolk police officer Carl Leo Seger shot 72-year-old Lawrence Faine in 2014. Seger is white. Faine was black.
A judge had ordered Seger to arrest Faine and take him to a hospital. Seger said he acted in self-defense after Faine pulled out a knife. Faine's family claimed that Seger acted recklessly when he forced his way into the apartment with a gun.
The local prosecutor's office determined that Seger had to shoot Faine to protect himself and others.
The civil trial was scheduled to start Tuesday.
