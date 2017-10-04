Chicago schools dropping lawsuit filed over state funding

Chicago Public Schools is dropping its lawsuit against the state of Illinois alleging a failure to adequately fund the district.
CPS claimed in the lawsuit that the way the state funds its schools violates the civil rights of Chicago's predominantly-minority student population.
On Wednesday, Cook County Judge Franklin Ulyses Valderrama entered an "agreed order for voluntary dismissal." The dismissal was made "without prejudice," meaning CPS can still choose to re-file a case.
Valderrama in April denied a CPS motion for an injunction seeking to bar the state from distributing education funds in a discriminatory manner.
Legislators and Gov. Bruce Rauner this summer reached an accord reshaping how the state distributes education aid. CPS spokeswoman Emily Bittner says district officials are committed to making sure the new funding formula works.
