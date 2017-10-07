Batavia, Cortland win downtown redevelopment money

Cortland and Batavia are the final two winners of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's downtown redevelopment prize.
The Democratic governor announced Friday that the two cities will each receive $10 million to further efforts to make their downtowns more attractive to residents, business owners and visitors.
Now in its second year, Cuomo's contest awards $10 million each to the 10 communities that submitted the best revitalization plans.
More than 100 communities around the state entered the contest.
Winners already announced this year include Watertown, Olean, Kingston, the Bronx Civic Center, Rome, Watkins Glen, Hudson and the Long Island community of Hicksville.
