Police group opposes change to concealed-carry gun notice

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 12:16 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

A statewide police group has announced its opposition to an Ohio bill that would cut the penalties for concealed-carry permit holders who don't tell police that they have a weapon when they're detained by authorities.

Jay McDonald, president of the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio, says officers should know whether a person they are approaching is armed.

McDonald said Monday there's no reason law-abiding citizens should withhold the fact that they are concealed weapon permit holders.

The proposal in the Ohio House would reduce the penalty for not alerting police about the guns from a misdemeanor that carries up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine to a $25 fine.

Gun rights groups are hoping lawmakers do away with the penalties entirely.

