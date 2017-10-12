National Politics

Louisiana community's mayor resigns

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 1:49 AM

NEW ORLEANS

Folsom Mayor Bettye Boggs is resigning because of conflict with the St. Tammany Parish village's Board of Aldermen.

Boggs, who took office in 2015, announced her resignation at the end of Monday's board meeting. Her last day is Friday.

An interim mayor will be appointed by the board Oct. 23.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports Boggs said she has faced "strong and often unethical opposition from aldermen." She said her term has been characterized by "vicious opposition and personal attacks" from board members.

Alderman and Mayor Pro Tem Lance Willie denies the allegations and said he was disappointed in Boggs' abrupt resignation.

Boggs' term has less than 18 months remaining.

Willie says he will serve as mayor until an interim is appointed and he'll seek the interim post.

