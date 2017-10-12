National Politics

Cuomo now plans to give away all of Weinstein's donations

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 8:01 PM

NEW YORK

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo now plans to give away all of the campaign contributions he's collected from disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein.

The Democratic governor on Thursday had earlier said he gave away just $50,000 of the over $110,000 he's received in total from Weinstein because the rest of the money had already been spent. He called it the "right symbol."

But later Thursday evening, Cuomo's campaign reversed course and released a statement saying they were taking "the extraordinary step" of giving away all of Weinstein's contributions from prior campaigns.

The statement said the allegations against the alleged serial harasser were "disturbing" and "horrid," but that it's shameful that some have sought to use the matter to score political points.

Weinstein has denied any nonconsensual sexual activity.

