National Politics

Savoy man sentenced third time in brother's 2010 murder

The Associated Press

October 12, 2017 10:53 PM

URBANA, Ill.

A Champaign County judge has sentenced a Savoy man for third time for the 2010 shooting death of his brother at the family's Tolono grocery store.

Judge Heidi Ladd on Thursday sentenced 49-year-old Brian Maggio to 64 years in prison.

The News-Gazette in Champaign reports Maggio originally pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in June 2011 and was sentenced to 35 years. He later appealed, arguing his sentence didn't include the legislative enhancement for crimes committed when the offender fires a gun.

Ladd agreed, leading to Maggio's conviction in a January 2015 trial. Ladd then sentenced him to 65 years.

Maggio appealed the second sentence, arguing Ladd improperly used his refusal to cooperate with a presentence investigation against him. The appellate court agreed, ruling Maggio was invoking his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent. The court ordered a resentencing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

    President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House on Monday for a Halloween party. After dancing to 'Thriller' with guests, they handed out candy on the South Lawn. "On this day at least, you don't have to pay attention to Michelle and healthy eating," joked Obama. "The more candy, the later you eat the candy, the better." CREDITS: The White House

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides 2:28

VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides
Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result 1:44

Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result

View More Video