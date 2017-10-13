National Politics

Last day to register to vote in NY for general election

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 12:17 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

The deadline is here for New York state residents to register to vote in the general election.

Mail-in applications must be postmarked no later than Friday, Oct. 13, and received by the state Board of Elections no later than Wednesday, Oct. 18. Residents also can use the state's online voter registration system on the Department of Motor Vehicles' website.

The general election is on Nov. 7.

People unsure about whether they are registered can check their status at the state Board of Elections' website.

