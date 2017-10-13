National Politics

Man pleads guilty to illegally receiving disability pay

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 1:59 AM

SHREVEPORT, La.

A Texas man has pleaded guilty to not reporting more than $100,000 of income he received while on disability.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said 59-year-old Jon Halbrook, of Hemphill, Texas, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of theft of government property before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote.

According to the guilty plea, Halbrook began receiving Social Security Administration disability benefits in 2003, but it was later learned that Halbrook had been working from June 2012 to June 2016 at a company in Many, Louisiana. Authorities say he didn't report receiving $101,616 in disability payments to which he was not entitled.

Halbrook faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is set for Feb. 22.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

    President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House on Monday for a Halloween party. After dancing to 'Thriller' with guests, they handed out candy on the South Lawn. "On this day at least, you don't have to pay attention to Michelle and healthy eating," joked Obama. "The more candy, the later you eat the candy, the better." CREDITS: The White House

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides 2:28

VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides
Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result 1:44

Pascoe says stripping him of power to prosecute would lead to 'absurd' result

View More Video