Colorful north Georgia fish could get federal protection

A shiny orange fish living in a north Georgia river is being considered for federal protection as a rare species.
The trispot darter is already classified as endangered by state officials. Now, the U.S. government is looking to protect it as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.
WABE Radio reports the trispot darter lives in Georgia's Conasauga River, but that's not where it lays its eggs. The turquoise-spotted fish swims up into small streams to spawn.
But man-made structures such dams or culverts under roads block its way, obstructing its effort to spawn and stopping it from reproducing.
Jeff Powell, an assistant field supervisor at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, says that's the reason the fish is in trouble.
