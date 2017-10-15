National Politics

Colorful north Georgia fish could get federal protection

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 9:46 AM

ATLANTA

A shiny orange fish living in a north Georgia river is being considered for federal protection as a rare species.

The trispot darter is already classified as endangered by state officials. Now, the U.S. government is looking to protect it as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

WABE Radio reports the trispot darter lives in Georgia's Conasauga River, but that's not where it lays its eggs. The turquoise-spotted fish swims up into small streams to spawn.

But man-made structures such dams or culverts under roads block its way, obstructing its effort to spawn and stopping it from reproducing.

Jeff Powell, an assistant field supervisor at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, says that's the reason the fish is in trouble.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

    President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House on Monday for a Halloween party. After dancing to 'Thriller' with guests, they handed out candy on the South Lawn. "On this day at least, you don't have to pay attention to Michelle and healthy eating," joked Obama. "The more candy, the later you eat the candy, the better." CREDITS: The White House

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides 2:28

VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides
Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair 2:02

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair

View More Video