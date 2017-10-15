‘We’re dead,’ Graham says if Congress fail to pass tax reform

Republicans could suffer huge losses in the 2018 midterm elections if Congress fails to pass reform of the nation’s tax laws, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday.
“If we don’t, we’re dead,” the South Carolina Republican said on CBS’ Face the Nation, when asked if Congress can pass tax reform this year. “If we don’t cut taxes, and we don’t eventually repeal and replace Obamacare, then we’re going to lose across the board in the House in 2018. And all my colleagues running in primaries in 2018 will probably get beat.”
Graham’s comments came one day after Steve Bannon, former chief strategist for President Donald Trump, promised a “season of war” against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the GOP establishment during a speech at the Values Voter Summit.
Graham said Bannon and the congressional gridlock are “a symptom of a bigger problem” because Congress hasn’t delivered on promises to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and reform the nation’s tax laws.
“If we’re successful, Mitch McConnell’s fine,” Graham said. “If we’re not, we’re all in trouble. We lose our majority and I think President Trump will not get reelected.”
Comments