Police: Search for missing police diver to continue Monday

Police in upstate New York say the search for a missing Buffalo Police Department diver is no longer a rescue mission.
The search was suspended Sunday because of weather conditions making it too dangerous for rescue divers in the Niagara River. WGRZ-TV reports the Buffalo Police Department acknowledged Sunday the search for Officer Craig Lehner is no longer a search and rescue mission, but a recovery mission.
The U.S. Coast Guard says Lehner went missing around 1 p.m. Friday during a training exercise. Several agencies have been involved in the search.
Lt. Jeff Rinaldo says the chances of somebody surviving the water's conditions are all but non-existent.
The search will resume Monday morning.
