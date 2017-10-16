National Politics

Police: Search for missing police diver to continue Monday

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 2:07 AM

BUFFALO, N.Y.

Police in upstate New York say the search for a missing Buffalo Police Department diver is no longer a rescue mission.

The search was suspended Sunday because of weather conditions making it too dangerous for rescue divers in the Niagara River. WGRZ-TV reports the Buffalo Police Department acknowledged Sunday the search for Officer Craig Lehner is no longer a search and rescue mission, but a recovery mission.

The U.S. Coast Guard says Lehner went missing around 1 p.m. Friday during a training exercise. Several agencies have been involved in the search.

Lt. Jeff Rinaldo says the chances of somebody surviving the water's conditions are all but non-existent.

The search will resume Monday morning.

